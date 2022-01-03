They don't call Nashville "Music City" for nothing. On any given day, you can find live music at one of the city's numerous venues, and recently, Chris Young himself heard someone covering one of his songs, so he dropped in for a minute.

Young documented the experience on TikTok as he approached the singer in a bar as he was covering the country star's 2009 hit, "Gettin' You Home."

Because Young is filming, he isn't seen in the clip, but the budding artist recognizes the star mid-song and shouts, "What's up, Chris?"

"Never know what song you will hear at a bar in Nashville," Young writes with the video. "Shout out to everyone chasing their dreams and putting in the hard work." He captioned the video with "Living the dream. Don't stop chasing yours."

For Young, catching that dream came after winning Season 4 of Nashville Star in 2006. That same year he released a self-titled album, which spawned singles "Drinkin' Me Lonely" and "You're Gonna Love Me." Since then he's released seven other albums, including a Christmas record in 2018.

Most recently, Young released his Famous Friends album in August. The title track featuring Kane Brown was Billboard's most-played country song for 2021. Young's Famous Friends Tour with Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark wrapped in early December, just in time for the holidays. The country star spent time with his family, and even surprised his father with a brand new truck for Christmas.