After asking listeners to name their least favorite Christmas movies a few weeks back, I fully expected maybe one or two spicy takes… but nope. You all came in HOT with a list that honestly left me clutching my Cookie Butter Latte from Dunkin.

The final list threw me for a loop, I’ll admit that.

4. It’s A Wonderful Life

Okay, I get this one. It’s old, it’s slow, and if you didn’t grow up watching it with your grandparents, it probably feels like old movie homework at the point. People want sparkle, chaos, and at least one crazy character these days.

3. Home Alone

This one surprised me. That is until someone said, “The sequel is better anyway.” Honestly, that’s fair. Home Alone 2 gave us New York City, the Plaza Hotel, and the pigeon lady lore. Hard to top in my book.

2. A Christmas Story

A classic, sure, but also EVERYWHERE on Christmas Day. Some channels run it for 24 hours straight, and apparently some of you have reached your lifetime quota of leg lamps and BB guns. I’ll always love this movie, but your take on it is understandable.

1. ELF... Seriously??

This is where I lost it. ELF?!? I mean… how can you NOT love Elf? It’s quotable, it’s adorable, it’s hilarious, and Will Ferrell gave us one of the most joyful characters ever created.

When listeners explained their reasoning on-air, the common theme was that they just couldn’t handle how dumb Buddy seemed. I guess they couldn’t buy the idea that a grown man raised at the North Pole wouldn’t understand basic human behavior. But, ELF as the worst holiday movie??? It just can't be!

I was SHOCKED. Personally, Buddy’s clueless optimism is the whole charm of the movie for me. But hey, no argument in taste, right?

