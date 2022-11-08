Three of country music's most celebrated female acts will kick off the 2022 CMA Awards with a tribute performance honoring another monumental woman of the genre: Loretta Lynn.

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire have been announced as the performers singing in tribute to Lynn on the CMA Awards stage, in what will also be the first performance of the night.

The Country Music Association shared the lineup for the tribute on Tuesday (Nov. 8), after previously announcing that tribute to the late, great Queen of Country would factor into this year's CMA celebrations.

All three members of the lineup have covered Lynn's country standards at home time or another during their careers; Lambert is known for the occasional live performer of "Rated X," and at least one Grand Ole Opry performance of "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl." Underwood performed "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" as part of a medley at the ACM Awards in 2020, plus she was one of the collaborators on Lynn's "Still Woman Enough," the title track of the country legend's 50th studio album, in 2021.

McEntire sang on that version of "Still Woman Enough," too — she's covered several of Lynn's songs over the years. She even appeared once appeared on the same 1986 episode of Hee Haw as the pioneering country great.

Lynn died on Oct. 4 of natural causes at her Hurricane Mills, Tenn. home. She was 90 years old. Her death prompted an outpouring of support from the fans and fellow artists who loved her, including all three of the women who will be mounting the CMA Awards tribute.

The 2022 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (Nov. 9). It will broadcast on ABC, and Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are co-hosting the show.

