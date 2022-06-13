Chris Martin's no dummy. He knows how to get a Philly crowd really amped up. Just sing the Philadelphia Eagles Fight Song! Watch his version from Wednesday night's Coldplay concert at The Linc.

It's "Fly Eagles Fly", but make it Coldplay, lol.

The band played to a stadium of people Wednesday on their "Music of the Spheres Tour." And they respected the space they were in by treating Eagles fans to a sing-along.

But Chris Martin slowed down the song and put his own twist on it. Watch below!

Martin also managed to squeeze in a shout-out to Philly's most famous fictional boxer, Rocky Balboa.

Were you at the show last night? What did you think of Coldplay's version of "Fly Eagles Fly?" Let us know in the comments!

