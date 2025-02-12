George Strait And Chris Stapleton At Lincoln Financial Field May 2025
Philly and South Jersey are SO not ready for this one...
JUST ANNOUNCED: George Strait and Chris Stapleton are headed to the City of Brotherly Love in May of this year. That's right around the corner. If you haven't seen either one of them in person, you CANNOT miss out on this one.
Mark your calendars now. The news dropped on Wednesday, February 12th, with ticket sales to start only in a matter of days!
George Strait and Chris Stapleton At The Linc
The incredible George Strait and INSANELY talented Chris Stapleton a teaming up for an unforgettable night in Philadelphia. Strait, who just made history by setting the record for largest single-ticketed concert in U.S. history (according to MusicRow.com) is gearing up for another fantastic night of his stadium tour at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, May 10th, 2025.
This show is one of only five additional stops added to his stadium tour. Set to join Strait and Stapleton is Parker McCollum. That's three powerhouse artists, one incredible stage, and a whole lot of country magic!
If you're an American Express cardholder, get your card ready. Amex cardholders get first dibs on presale tickets. They're set to go live on Thursday, February 20th. That's a full day before tickets are released to the general public.
General ticket sales open on Friday, February 21st.
It's already set to be an unforgettable night. Start planning your night, now!
Details You Need To Know
Artists: George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Parker McCollum
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia
Show Date: May 10th, 2025
Ticket Sale: Friday, February 21st, 2025
