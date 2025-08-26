Fall is creeping in. For me and mine, that means two things in South Jersey: football and food.

Once that crisp air rolls in, you can forget about salads and cold pasta. It’s officially soup season, and something wildly delicious is hitting the shelves this year.

PBR Soup Is Coming And It’s Made For Football Sundays

Starting September 1, Pabst Blue Ribbon (yep, the PBR beer) is ditching the can (sort of) and hitting the soup aisle. They’re teaming up with Campbell’s Soup and Walmart to drop two new soups that sound like they were made for game day: beer cheese with potatoes and chorizo and beef, bacon, and beer cheese.

Tell me those don’t scream “Sunday couch food.” You can eat them straight from the can or throw them over fries, nachos, or even baked potatoes. Either way, they’re perfect additions to the tailgate, but without the effort. Football snacks for the win.

Campbell’s: A South Jersey Staple

Your South Jersey fun fact of the day: did you know that Campbell’s Soup started right in Camden, back in 1869?

It began as the Anderson & Campbell Preserve Company and was founded by Joseph Campbell and Abraham Anderson. Campbell sold fruit and Anderson was a canner. Thanks to the rich farmland and access to shipping, South Jersey was the perfect place to build a food empire.

So technically, these beer-infused soups are a South Jersey delicacy. I, for one, fully plan to test that theory the second it drops below 70 degrees.

