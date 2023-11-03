The construction work is almost complete on the newest apartment complex taking shape in Galloway, Atlantic County.

Judging from the first glance, they spared no expense on these units. I'll be the first to admit... they're absolutely gorgeous. Hard wood floors, cathedral ceilings, plus the place is even pet friendly.

You'll find Raven's Nest settled in the Smithville section of Galloway Township.

Get our free mobile app

A lot of people have been complaining about the price. Totally understandable... they're over $2000 for a 1-bedroom. Here's my opinion, though. When is the last time you took a look at what the average apartment is renting for here in South Jersey?

If you've been residing in your complex for a while, then you're likely not paying anywhere near that for your unit. If you're a potential new resident, however, it's definitely going to cost you to live in this kind of luxury.

A layout of the floorplan for the 2 bedroom/2 bathroom "A" unit at Raven's Nest Apartments DavisEnterprises.com loading...

What I really like about these units is that they come with a full size washer and dryer. I currently have the small stackable ones and, let me tell you, they just DO NOT cut it. It's really hard to wash comforters in those tiny washers.

You can also expect quartz countertops, recessed lighting, and extra storage space, too. The complex itself also has some pretty cool features like a pickleball court, a game room, and dog wash. Oh, and you can even get your own garage.

The new Raven's Nest Apartments aren't open quite yet, but they are currently pre-leasing. You can find out all of that information HERE.

Source: Facebook

If you're on the hunt for a luxury home here in South Jersey: