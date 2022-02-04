Authorities in Atlantic City say a man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting back in December.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 42-year-old Jeremiah Hurt was arrested Wednesday morning. He has been charged with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related weapon offenses.

On the evening of December 10th, officers responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue.

There, cops, "located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower extremities."

The unidentified victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation identified Hurt as a suspect and that he allegedly pistol-whipped and shot the victim before robbing him.

Hurt is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

