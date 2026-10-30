Atlantic City Casino Offers Trip to North Pole (Well, Sort of….)

Atlantic City Casino Offers Trip to North Pole (Well, Sort of….)

Courtesy of Ocean Casino Resort

Imagine if you could jump on an elevator and go straight the North Pole!

Well, you can, thanks to Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

It's all thanks to just a little bit of Christmas magic!

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Courtesy of Ocean Casino Resort
Courtesy of Ocean Casino Resort

Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey  Launches Christmas Experience

At Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, you can now board an elevator to the North Pole! (And you don't even need to be a high roller to do it!)

The resort is offering Santa's Hideaway Adventure, and the whole family will love it.

You jump in the special elevator and it takes you right to Christmas fun!

The North Pole at Ocean is set to include The Shop at Santa's Hideaway Adventure, Santa Claus himself, and plenty of Christmas magic.

Courtesy of Ocean Casino Resort
Courtesy of Ocean Casino Resort

Special Package Offered

The Merry Moments VIP Package is being offered for the first time this year. You can use the package to bypass any line, and to spend extra time with Santa.

The experience is expected to sell out. Get advance tickets here.

Santa's Hideaway Adventure opens November 5th and runs through December 24th.

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Filed Under: AC Facebook, Atlantic City, Christmas, Ocean Casino Resort, Santa Claus, South Jersey Trending
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