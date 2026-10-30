Imagine if you could jump on an elevator and go straight the North Pole!

Well, you can, thanks to Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

It's all thanks to just a little bit of Christmas magic!

READ MORE: 8 New Laws Changing the Game in New Jersey

READ MORE: First Bite of the New Dave's Hot Chicken in Somers Point

Courtesy of Ocean Casino Resort Courtesy of Ocean Casino Resort

Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey Launches Christmas Experience

At Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, you can now board an elevator to the North Pole! (And you don't even need to be a high roller to do it!)

The resort is offering Santa's Hideaway Adventure, and the whole family will love it.

You jump in the special elevator and it takes you right to Christmas fun!

The North Pole at Ocean is set to include The Shop at Santa's Hideaway Adventure, Santa Claus himself, and plenty of Christmas magic.

Courtesy of Ocean Casino Resort Courtesy of Ocean Casino Resort

Special Package Offered

The Merry Moments VIP Package is being offered for the first time this year. You can use the package to bypass any line, and to spend extra time with Santa.

The experience is expected to sell out. Get advance tickets here.

Santa's Hideaway Adventure opens November 5th and runs through December 24th.

The Week That Was: In Photos (Oct. 29, 2026)