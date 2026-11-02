They says it's pumpkin spice season.

I say it's McRib season!

That's right, kids, the McRib sandwich has returned to South Jersey, and can be found in, at least, some participating South Jersey McDonald's restaurants.

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McDonald's McRib Sandwich is Back in South Jersey

After missing out last fall, South Jersey residents can now grab a McRib at participating McDonald's locations!

The McRib - the on-again off-again sandwich - was born in 1981 and lasted a few years before being removed from McDonald's regular menu.

Since then it's come back now and then, making special appearances in selected locations and regions.

McRib fans never now when the McRib will be back or if it will be gone forever.

The McRib is made with a boneless pork patty (not a rib), barbecue sauce, pickle and onion.

I've always found people either like it or hate it.

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Here's Where the McRib Can Be Found in the Atlantic City Area

There's a website, McRib Locator, which keeps track of confirmed McRib "sightings" - that is McDonald's that are serving the McRib.

The McRib just returned last week, and these are locations said to be serving up the sandwich:

*Atlantic City (North Albany Avenue)

*Northfield (Tilton Road)

*Seaville (Route 9)

*Cape May Court House (North Main Street)

Again, these are only the confirmed locations on the McRib Locator website. If you know of more South Jersey locations, leave a comment.

Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

The McRib Lawsuit

So is it a problem that McDonald's serves the McRib and it doesn't contain rib meat?

According to UPI, a judge ruled last week that McDonald's must answer a lawsuit which challenges that McDonald's misleads its customers into thinking the sandwich actually contains rib meat.

Are you a fan of the McRib?