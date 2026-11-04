A long-time legendary Atlantic City eatery continues to be noticed and praised by national websites.

LoveFood.com has just identified Dock's Oyster House in Atlantic City as the #38 rated bucket-list restaurant in America.

Not too bad, right?

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What Makes Dock's Oyster House Great?

Dock's Oyster House has been serving locals and tourists alike since 1897. Harry Dougherty founded the place on Atlantic Avenue, and it's still going strong today. At least four generations of the Doughery family has been involved with the restaurant.

On any given afternoon, it's not unusual to see a line outside the restaurant, waiting for it to open. The 4 - 6pm Happy Hour is very popular, with both food and drinks offered at discount prices.

You want great seafood in Atlantic City? Head to Dock's!

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What About That National Ranking?

Here's what LoveFood had to say: "Dock’s Oyster House truly is a restaurant that has stood the test of time. The late, great chef and food writer Anthony Bourdain once remarked of this spot: 'Dock’s Oyster House, an establishment that survived Prohibition, the Great Depression, two World Wars, numerous declines and rebirths – still here, still great.'"

The editors suggest trying the crab cakes or Dock's seafood fry. According to the menu, the seafood fry includes, "shrimp, flounder and a crab cake breaded with crispy Japanese breadcrumbs and served with French fries."

It's great to see some national recognition for a great local place in Atlantic City!

SOURCE: LoveFood.com

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