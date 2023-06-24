Cops Search For Two Missing People in Lower Township

As of Saturday morning, Lower Township Police are searching for two missing persons, in two separate cases.

First, the police are looking for a 16-year-old boy, last seen Friday morning at about 10 am. Logan Poullat was last seen riding a white beach-cruiser-style bicycle. He's described as white, 6'2" tall, and weighing about 150 pounds. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants, and red and white high-top Nike shoes. No photo has been provided.

In the second case, Lower Township Police are looking for Luis L. Diaz, 69. He's reported to be 6'1" tall, weighing about 161 pounds. His photo is above.He was last seen early this morning - 12:45 am - at Sun (Lake Laurie) Campground in the 600 camp-site area in Erma Township.

If you have information about either missing person, you're urged to contact Cape May County Dispatch at 609-886-2711

