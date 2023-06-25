Cops Seek “Fishing” Man Wanted for Identity Theft Case in Vineland

attachment-Fin loading...

New Jersey State Police are hoping someone can help identify a man wanted for identity theft and credit card theft.

The suspect was caught on camera wearing a shirt referencing "Fintech Performance - Fishing Division." (Fintech appears to be a clothing line.)

State Police say the pictured man made a purchase at the Home Depot in Vineland on May 22nd, using someone else's identify and credit card information. The purchase was for $5,889.32.

The suspect was seen leaving the store in a U-Haul cargo van.

If you can help police with the investigation, you're urged to contact State Police at the Bridgeton Station: 856-451-0101. Anonymous tips are welcome.

SOURCE: New Jersey State Police.

