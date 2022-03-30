Police say a Ventnor woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing cash while she was cleaning the Longport Municipal Building.

According to the Longport Police Department, on the evening of March 28th, 2022, 29-year-old Francesca Gangotena was captured on surveillance video committing the crime.

Gangotena was arrested the next day and charged with three counts of theft and three counts of fraudulent use of credit cards.

Officials say she was also charged with an additional three counts of credit card theft as an investigation revealed that she had also stolen credit card information from Longport borough employees.

Gangotena was released on a summons pending court.

An investigation continues and additional charges are pending.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

