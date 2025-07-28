Longport, New Jersey, is truly on the quiet edge of Absecon Island. It's rare for us to receive a report about police activity in the area. That was not the case Sunday afternoon, though.

A fire broke out in a food truck parked in the borough, and thanks to the quick response from a local police officer, the fire was quickly extinguished.

Food Truck parked in Longport catches fire

Longport Police say one of its officers was on patrol Sunday when he noticed a plume of black smoke on a local street. Officer Rodriguez witnessed the smoke coming from the Betty's Seafood Shack truck that was parked in a driveway at 5 South 28th Avenue.

Officer Rodriguez states that the smoke was emanating from the truck's generator. Workers were trying to put out the fire with a garden hose. Rodriguez grabbed a fire extinguisher from his vehicle and helped suppress the fire. He also called in the fire, and another officer was quick to the scene.

The other officer was able to tend to an injured man who had sustained burn injuries. That man was eventually taken to the hospital for treatment.

As of this morning, no word on the man's condition. Also, no word on the amount of damage sustained by the food truck.

Police thank nearby residents

In a post on Facebook, Longport Police thanked the residents who came to the food truck crew's assistance as the fire began:

"We’re especially grateful to the food truck employees and nearby bystanders who jumped into action alongside our officers. Their quick thinking helped prevent further injuries and damage. The partnership between the public and first responders was a clear example of what community safety looks like in action."

