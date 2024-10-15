Caught on Camera: Car Thieves in Longport, New Jersey

In case you didn't know this, there are security cameras almost everywhere these days.

Criminals may not know this, or they just don't care.

Car burglary in Longport

Longport Police are looking for suspects in a car burglary that happened early Saturday morning (October 12th) near Atlantic Avenue.

Police say two men were captured on surveillance footage getting out of a black SUV and attempting to break into a Mercedes that was parked in a driveway on South Pelham Avenue.

It's not known if anything was taken, but police would like to find the men involved.

If you can help police with information - or you live in the area and have other surveillance footage, you're urged to reach out to police at 609-822-2141. You can also send an email to long_matthew@longportpd.org.

Police are reminding residents to be safe and always lock vehicles and remove any valuables.

The public is reminded that all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

