Could the Philadelphia Flyers be ready to ‘Trust the Process?’

The Flyers announced that Danny Briere was hired to become the team’s general manager about a month ago, and has said the team is "open for business," well he wasn't kidding.

The team made a move, moving veteran defenseman Ivan Provorov in exchange for defenseman Sean Walker, goaltender Cal Petersen, AHL defenseman Helge Grans and a 2024 second-round pick for the Kings, and Carolina sent Philly the Kings' first-round pick this season (22nd overall), and a conditional second-round draft pick in either 2024 or 2025 to Philadelphia.

Sounds like Briere is ready to "Trust the Process."

So what could be next?

Well according to Pierre LeBrun from The Athletic, it appears one name to keep an eye on is Travis Konecny.

My understanding is the Flyers would listen on Travis Konecny if a team really stepped up. I don’t believe there’s been anything thrown at the first-time GM yet on that front. But from what I’m hearing from league sources, I’m confident in saying that the Flyers will get a least one or two serious offers this summer on Konecny, who has two more years on his deal. It’ll be enough to make them think about it.

Another name we have heard rumblings about and is also being reported by LeBrun is goalie Carter Hart.

Yes, he’s listening on Carter Hart, so we’ll see where that goes.

Moral of the story? The Flyers are listening and keeping an open mind and will trade just about anyone on the roster if it makes sense.

Back in 2013, Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie moved a good, but not great player, Jrue Holiday, to get draft capital. 10 years later, Briere sent a good, but not great player, Provorov packing for draft capital.

Think of Hart as Evan Turner. Kevin Hayes is Spencer Hawes, and Konecny is Thad Young.

Are the Flyers ready to 'Trust the Process?' We're about to find out.