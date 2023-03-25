The Philadelphia Flyers are currently in the middle of a rebuild of their roster and now they will need to rebuild their radio booth.

Popular broadcaster Steve Coates announced that this would be his final season in the booth, after 43 seasons with the organization, including the past nine on the radio.

He has been a part of the broadcast team on both the TV and radio side during his 43-years with the club and will always be remembered for his popular 'Coatsey's Corner' TV segment.

"The Philadelphia Flyers organization is unlike any other in professional sports and it has truly been my honor to have been a part of it for so many years," said Coates in a press release from the team. "This organization has given me a home and a family. It has led me to forge lifelong relationships and the very best of friendships with everyone I've had the privilege to work with along the way."

The team announced he will remain a part of the team, with both team and Flyers Alumni events following the 2022-23 season and will recognize and honor him in a special pre-game ceremony on Apr. 1 vs. Buffalo Sabres at Wells Fargo Center.

Coates has always been a popular figure in the area and could always been seen in and around the South Jersey area after games.

He has been a frequent guest of The Sports Bash and heard on 97.3 ESPN as part of Flyers broadcasts since 2014.