Jake Owen Added to Barefoot Country Music Fest Lineup in Wildwood

The list of country music stars coming to Wilwood in the summer continues to grow.

Jake Owen coming to Wildwood, New Jersey in 2024

Jake Owen, best known for the hit, "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" has been added to the lineup for the Barefoot Country Music Fest, taking place on the Wildwood Beach June 20 - 23, 2024.

Owen has had a number of number-one hits, including, "Alone With You", "Homemade", "The One That Got Away", and "Made For You."

Barefoot Country Music Fest headliners already announced

The headliners for Barefoot in 2024 include Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, and the group Old Dominion. Baily Zimmerman has been added to the lineup too.

When all is said and done, over 40 country artists will be playing at the event, on several different stages.

Tickets for the Barefoot Country Music Fest are available now.

You can purchase your Barefoot tickets here.

We hope to see you on the Wildwood Beach in June!

