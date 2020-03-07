What do Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood have in common? They're two of country's biggest stars, they both have shiny Grammy Awards in their possession ... and they are both among the bevy of country singers who were born in March.

In addition to McEntire and Underwood, many other familiar names celebrate their big day in March: Thomas Rhett will be turning 32 at the end of the month, and he happens to have the same birthday as another big country artist, who was born six years prior. Late country legends such as Lefty Frizzell and Townes Van Zandt also have birthdays during the year's third month.

Click through the photo gallery below to find out which country stars will be celebrating in March: