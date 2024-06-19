You've heard the phrase said before that "looks can be deceiving," right? Believe it or not, that's especially true when it comes to some of the most wanted people in all of the Garden State.

New Jersey's most wanted fugitives are charged with everything from cybercrimes and sexual assaults to actual murder. Sure, some of these cases are over 30 years old, but that doesn't mean law enforcement has given up on bringing these criminals to justice.

What is shocking, however, is how innocent some of these bad guys look.

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Criminals On The Loose

Criminals, even those wanted for serious offenses, can sometimes blend into society by appearing calm, friendly, or ordinary. They may not exhibit the stereotypical behaviors associated with criminals, such as nervousness or aggression. Many people expect criminals to look disheveled or intimidating. However, several of these individuals wanted for crimes in NJ look like anyone else in society. Some look like they dress well, groom themselves neatly, and maintain a pleasing demeanor.

Some stereotypes about criminals can influence public expectations, too. When someone doesn't fit these stereotypes, they may be perceived as innocent, despite being wanted for serious crimes. Those evading law enforcement often take steps to avoid suspicion. This could include changing their appearance, using false identities, or blending into different communities where they are less likely to be recognized.

It's absolutely crucial that we remember looks alone do not determine guilt or innocence. Law enforcement agencies rely on evidence and investigative techniques to identify and apprehend individuals wanted for crimes, regardless of their outward appearance.

Below is a list of some of the most dangerous criminals in all of the Garden State. If you see any one of these people in public, do not attempt to talk to them. They should be considered armed and potentially dangerous. You can reach out to NJ State Police at New Jersey State Police at (609)-882-2000 of the FBI in Newark at (973)-792-3000

