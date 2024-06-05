If you're currently in the market for a house, my heart goes out to you. I'm in the exact same boat as you are, so I know first-hand how difficult it is to purchase a home in New Jersey at the moment. It seems like all the inventory is either way overpriced or not worth all the money you'd spend redoing it.

It's not an easy journey for anyone trying to buy a house right now. Every single potential buyer is pulling their hair out.

Even the homes that have been redone still have something wrong with them. Either the work looks cheap or there's something odd about the house itself.

That's certainly the case with one particular home that's been recently listed for sale in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County. The home is on Coolidge Avenue and backs right up to Childs-Kirk Memorial Park and the EHT Youth Softball fields.

In theory, 219 Coolidge Avenue sounds like a great place to raise a family. With 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms, there's plenty of room for everybody and then some. It's the shape of the house that could throw off potential homebuyers. Look at this thing:

It's the roof that throws it off for me. Not only that, but also the two entrances in the front. You'd think that maybe it's a multi-family unit. Nope, it's not. I checked the listing.

There is, however, a master bedroom with bathroom, living area, and kitchen upstairs with a private entrance in the back of the house. LOOK:

For whatever reason, though, the home is not listed as a multi-unit. It's definitely not laid out like your ordinary home. Still, no doubt someone will buy it eventually.

Source: Realtor.com

Speaking of houses, take a look at the cheapest house listed so far in 2024 in Cape May County:

