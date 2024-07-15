The Titanic disaster is one that even over 100 years after it occurred still has a sort-of mystery surrounding it.

The ship, one of many vessels in the White Star Line, had embarked from Southhampton, England for New York City on April 10th, 1912 with 2,435 passengers. Of that 2,435, only 705 would make it to the USA.

Over 1,500 people died at sea that night. Horrible deaths, too. Among them, believe it or notk, was a South Jersey native. His name was Frederick Sutton.

Sutton was born in England, but came to the US in the late 1800s. He ultimately ended up settling in present-day Haddonfield in Camden County. According to Encyclopedia Titanica, Sutton did pretty well for himself in life, making his fortune in multiple business ventures from coffee importing to holding leadership positions in multiple banks. The venture that led him to the southeastern most points of NJ, however, was his interest in real estate. Real estate + the beach... makes sense, right?

Reportedly, Frederick Sutton was one of the founding fathers of a little fishing town on one specific South Jersey beach. Today, we call it Wildwood.

Sutton was so invested in building up Wildwood that he held some important offices for multiple Wildwood-based companies in the early 1900s, including Wildwood Hotel Company and the North Wildwood Electric Company.

Frederick Sutton, Encyclopedia Titantica reports, originally had returned to England for medical reasons. He ultimately lost his life in Titanic's sinking on his way back to New Jersey. He was found and buried at Haddonfield Baptist Cemetery in Haddonfield.

Read more about the passengers on the Titanic with NJ roots HERE.



