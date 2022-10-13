Cris from Ocean City’s Jeopardy! Win Streak By the Numbers

By now you have probably heard quite a bit about Chris Panullo from Ocean City, who became a Jeopardy! ten-time champion on Thursday night.

But, let's recap.

Pannullo works as a customer success operations manager.

Pannullo’s girlfriend of ten years, Heather, was the one who encouraged him to apply for Jeopardy!

When Pannullo was asked on the show what he planned to do with his winnings he quipped, “In this economy, Ken, I’m just throwing it all under my mattress. The hard part is going to be getting it all flat, so I’m not laying on a lumpy mattress. But with some time, I’ll get it done."

In his stay on Jeopardy, Cris has been extremely dominant over nine victories, averaging nearly $35,000 over his first nine victories.

Chris Pannullo has appeared on a televised quiz show before, but not with as much success. In 2018, Pannullo appeared on "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?" He left with $5,000 after missing a $7,000 question.

Here is a look at how well Cris Pannullo has done in his first ten games on Jeopardy!, by the numbers:

- His 10-day winnings total = $333,723, 11th best all-time

- 296 correct questions answered, 24 incorrect

- 22/25 on Daily Doubles (Net Earned: $72,900)

- 7/10 in Final Jeopardy

- 46.17% in first on buzzer

All-Time Jeopardy! Winnings, Regular Play Only:

1. Ken Jennings $2,520,700

2. James Holzhauer $2,462,216

3. Matt Amodio $1,518,601

4. Amy Schneider $1,382,800

5. Mattea Roach $560,983

6. Jason Zuffranieri $532,496

7. David Madden $430,400

8. Julia Collins $428,100

9. Matt Jackson $411,612

10. Austin Rogers $411,000

11. Cris Pannullo $313,323

All stats and numbers according to thejeopardyfan.com

Assuming Cris wins his 11th game, he will get to take a few weeks off (both in real-time and in Jeopardy! time) as the Second Chance Tournament begins Monday, Oct. 17 followed immediately by the 30th Tournament of Champions, beginning October 31.

