We've begun to wonder if Tuckahoe Bike Shop is readying a new location in Northfield.

Two things caught my attention last week. 1) The Honey Tree health and nutrition shop in Tilton Shopping Center off Tilton Road has closed. 2) A Tuckahoe Bike Shop truck was parked outside the now-vacant store and workers appeared to be inside clearing the space.

Get our free mobile app

On Tuckahoe Bike Shop's official website, five locations are listed: Woodbine, Ocean City, Avalon, Sea Isle, AND 331 Tilton Rd. in Northfield, which is the address of Tilton Shopping Center.

Unless there's already a Northfield store and I just can't picture it, hmm.

If my suspicions are on point, Tilton Bike Shop would be moving into Northfield at a very opportune time, with Beacon Cycling just up the road going out of business.

I couldn't find any announcement on the bike shop's socials, but we'll keep ya posted!

Great Movies That Became Horrible Franchises Sometimes the best movies make the worst franchises. In the ten examples below, inventive, groundbreaking cinema became the source material for some of our least favorite film series.

If New Jersey Rental Ads Were Actually Truthful