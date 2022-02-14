Curiosity Peaked: Is Tuckahoe Bike Shop Moving Into Tilton Shopping Center in Northfield NJ?
We've begun to wonder if Tuckahoe Bike Shop is readying a new location in Northfield.
Two things caught my attention last week. 1) The Honey Tree health and nutrition shop in Tilton Shopping Center off Tilton Road has closed. 2) A Tuckahoe Bike Shop truck was parked outside the now-vacant store and workers appeared to be inside clearing the space.
On Tuckahoe Bike Shop's official website, five locations are listed: Woodbine, Ocean City, Avalon, Sea Isle, AND 331 Tilton Rd. in Northfield, which is the address of Tilton Shopping Center.
Unless there's already a Northfield store and I just can't picture it, hmm.
If my suspicions are on point, Tilton Bike Shop would be moving into Northfield at a very opportune time, with Beacon Cycling just up the road going out of business.
I couldn't find any announcement on the bike shop's socials, but we'll keep ya posted!