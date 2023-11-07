The details behind the latest video to go viral from here in South Jersey are absolutely disgusting. That's assuming, however, that the story shared on social media is true.

If you've never heard of the group 'Dads Against Predators,' they're an online organization of parents throughout the USA that do their best to set up and catch potential child predators BEFORE the predator has a chance to act. Basically, they take on the role of investigators and pose as young kids online and on certain apps in an effort to catch adults looking to engage in illicit activities with minors.

It's awful to even think about the fact that this is the world we live in today, but that's the reality of it. Predators usually organize meet-ups with minors via the internet and various apps kids likely have on their smartphones. So, how do you catch these people in the act? You pose as a minor and let the scenario play out to the point of getting the adult to show up somewhere in person.

That's exactly what members of DAP did in Deptford, Gloucester County, this month. They allegedly busted a woman attempting to meet up with what she thought was a 13-year-old girl.

In the video that's now gone viral on social media, the DAP members, including Instagram sensation and fellow DAP member Joshua Mundy, accuse the woman of wanting to meet with the girl for sex.

The woman denies that's why she showed up, but the DAP members are adamant that they'll expose her if she doesn't admit it. Keep in mind, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

The DAP members say in the video that they pretended to be a 13-year-old girl on the app Whisper, engaged in conversation with this woman, and agreed to meet at the Deptford Mall.

Of course, to the woman's shock, it wasn't a 13-year-old she met up with, but a group that claims they're associated with DAP.

Watch the video for yourself and draw your own conclusions:

You can see the full exchange HERE and HERE.

I'll only say this: make sure you're constantly and consistently monitoring your children's online activity. That includes all activity on their apps they've downloaded to their phones. You never know these days. People are nasty.

All parties are innocent of any crime until proven guilty in a court of law.

