Danger! New Jersey is National Leader in Tick-Borne Diseases

Watch out! You don't want ticks on you, especially here in New Jersey.
In a study just released, New Jersey ranked 3rd nationwide in terms of states with the most tick-borne diseases. That's not a good thing.
CasinoRocket.com checked on tick date from the CDC and found which states suffer the most, thanks to tick diseases.
Pennsylvania registered the most the most cases of tick-borne illnesses (43,220) in data studied from 2016 to 2019. New York was second (24,563) and New Jersey was 3rd with 18,565 cases.
Editors of the data had this to say about ticks: "the United States has witnessed a concerning surge in the prevalence of tick-borne illnesses, posing significant health risks to its population. These tiny, parasitic arachnids have the potential to transmit a range of diseases, including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, anaplasmosis, and babesiosis."
The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has some great advice about ticks. They say know where to expect ticks, avoid contact with ticks, and check yourself when you come in from the outdoors. Important places to check for ticks:
- Under the arms
- In and around the ears
- Inside belly button
- Back of the knees
- In and around the hair
- Between the legs
- Around the waist
So, be careful and stay safe, New Jersey. Those little rascals are out there.