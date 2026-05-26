South Jersey has yet another reason to cheer this week because Mays Landing's own Isaac Geremew is officially competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee again. If you’ve never heard of him, well, this kid is incredible.

Isaac is an 8th grader at William Davies Middle School, and this isn’t his first time on the national stage. He previously competed in 2023 where he tied for 23rd place, and again in 2025 when he tied for 74th place. Now, he’s back representing South Jersey once more, and we’ll absolutely be watching.

This Mays Landing Student Is Seriously Impressive

The Scripps National Spelling Bee website gives a little peek into Isaac’s life, and wow… talk about a well-rounded student.

Isaac loves reading and writing and is currently writing his own book. In 8th grade! Middle school! Meanwhile, most of us were stressing over algebra homework at that age.

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He also loves learning languages and is currently studying six of them. SIX. On top of that, he plays the trumpet, volunteers at his local library, and has a huge passion for science. His favorite subject in school is science, and he hopes to pursue a career in biology or medicine someday.

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Isaac’s favorite book is Life of Pi, and he’s also a fan of the opera Carmen.

How To Watch The Scripps National Spelling Bee

The Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals begin Tuesday, May 27 at 8 p.m. on ION, with the finals airing the following night on Wednesday, May 28.

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South Jersey will definitely be rooting for Isaac from Mays Landing!. You can learn more HERE.

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