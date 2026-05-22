There aren't many certainties in life, but this one is certainly true: Atlantic City is missing Spirit Airlines right now.

For over 25 year, Spirit was a vibrant part of Atlantic City International Airport.

In recent weeks, Spirit has gone out of business.

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Congressman Jeff Van Drew Announces $8.7 Grant for Atlantic City Airport

Jeff Van Drew, congressman from South Jersey, has announced that Atlantic City International Airport will be received a grant worth $8,777,683. The federal grant is happening thanks to the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Infrastructure Grant program.

The grant will be used to support the building of a new taxiway which, says Van Drew, will strengthen airport operations.

Van Drew says the new construction will help grow the airport.

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Van Drew Says New Grant is Only Part of the Good News

With Spirit Airlines going belly-up, that's thwarted regular operations at the airport.

For years, Spirit flew in and out of the airport to several destinations daily - with some destinations having more than one flight a day.

Now, Allegiant and Breeze are servicing the airport, but flights are not daily to each destinations. Sure they are offering options each week, but it's nowhere near the number of flights that Spirit offered.

Never fear, teases Congressman Van Drew. "My office has been in ongoing conversations with airlines to expand air service in South Jersey that will fully replace Spirit. I think people are going to be excited about what is ahead, and there will be more announcements coming soon. ACY has a strong future, and we are only going to keep building on this momentum."

As a longtime customer of the airport, and a frequent flyer on Spirit, I certainly hope what Van Drew is saying will come to fruition. Time will tell.

SOURCE: Congressman Jeff Van Drew, in an email to residents