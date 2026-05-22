Uh, oh. You had fun planned, but Mother Nature isn't cooperating.

It's raining, and what are you going to do?

Wait. It's raining and what are you going to do with the kids?

"Mom! I'm bored! There's nothing to do!"

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15 Ideas of What to Do in the Rain in the Atlantic City and Cape May Area

Looking for something to do with the kids in the rain? Here are 15 ideas, in no particular order.

1. Take them bowling! King Pin Lanes in Egg Harbor Township. (Have you ever taken your kids bowling?

2. See a movie! Tilton Square Theater in Northfield. (Love the reclining seats! If you don't care about the movie, take a nap!)

3. Go to the arcade! The Lucky Snake Arcade at Showboat in Atlantic City.

4. Go to the indoor water park! Also at Showboat in Atlantic City.

5. Go to the Cape May Zoo. (Yes, even in the rain! Take some umbrellas!)

6. Head to the aquarium. The Atlantic City Aquarium has been resurrected at Gardner's Basin in Atlantic City.

7. Take them golfing (indoors!), at the Top Golf Suites at Ocean Casino Resort.

8. Naval Air Station Museum in Wildwood.

9. Take them to an Escape Room. (Well, the older kids)

10. Go to the library. Go ahead, any library. (Have your kids even been to the library?)

11. Climb a lighthouse! The Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City or the Cape May Lighthouse.

12. Visit Lucy the Elephant in Margate. ("Hey kids! Want to go inside an elephant?)

13. Go shopping at Tanger Outlets in Atlantic City. Make sure to hit the huge Bass Pro Shop store. (OK, this one might be mostly for Dad.)

14. Go for a rainy day stroll at the Washington Street Mall in Cape May. (Promise the kids a stop at the fudge store if they behave.

15. Go out for lunch at the Quarter at Tropicana in Atlantic City. Lots of choices, and maybe an after lunch movie at the IMAX Theater.

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly