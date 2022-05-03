The VFW Day of Service is coming up Wednesday, May 11th. A new VA clinic in Rio Grande will be hosting an Open House and Health Fair connecting veterans and the local community to important information and services.



An 'official' grand opening celebration of the Rio Grande Veteran Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. So, May 11th is an excellent time to give it the appreciation it deserves.

The Day of Service on May 11th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. is being hosted in Rio Grande by the Wilmington VA Medical Center. All veterans and their families are welcome to attend.

Multiple non-profit organizations will be on hand to extend and explain resources available to veterans who have served or are serving our country, and to introduce the community to ways they can assist local vets.

The Rio Grande outpatient clinic offers general medical care, including primary care, dermatology, mental health, laboratory services, PTSD treatment, smoking and tobacco cessation, and more, according to its website.

The clinic will also be providing free COVID-19 booster vaccines to eligible veterans.

The resource fair is in partnership with Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Atlantic Cape Community College, Wounded Warrior Project, Department of Veteran Affairs, Cape May Co. Veteran Services, Hope One of Cape May County, and NJ Department of Military and Veteran Affairs.

courtesy Cape May County Department of Veteran Affairs courtesy Cape May County Department of Veteran Affairs loading...

This Day of Service is especially important as it takes place during National Mental Health Awareness Month.

Rio Grande VA Community Outpatient Clinic is located in County Commons at 3801 Route 9 South Suite 2, Rio Grande, NJ 08242.

For more information call 800-461-8282 ext. 2850, or visit va.gov.

To reach the VA mental health clinic, call 302-994-2511 ext. 4805.

