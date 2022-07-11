There's A LOT of patriotism here in the Garden State. South Jersey, in particular.

Almost everyone in the South Jersey region has a connection to the military in one way or another. Whether you've served in one of the branches yourself, or you know someone who has, there's a strong feeling of respect and honor among South Jersey residents for those who chose to serve and protect this country.

I say that to say this: when there's a veteran in need, it's not anything out of the ordinary to find a whole bunch of people willing to pitch in to help. That's certainly true in the case of one disabled veteran currently residing in Somers Point. His name is Brian Bishop and, for specific reasons undisclosed to the public, his current housing situation is being threatened.

Get our free mobile app

The last thing any of us South Jersey residents want to see is a displaced veteran. They chose to serve and protect us, after all. When the time comes for us to rally, we have to do what we have to do.

That's exactly what a small group of locals is trying to accomplish for Brian right now. They've started a GoFundMe campaign for the veteran with a little bit more information about the situation and how long Brian has until he'd be ousted from his current residence.

The campaign has been shared to Facebook a few times and people from both Atlantic and Cape May counties have highlighted Brian's kind spirit and selfless personality. Based on all the kind words from those that know him best, he's definitely a fighter, that's for sure.

If you're interested in learning more about Brian's story and would like to help him out in any way, you can learn more HERE.

Honoring our Military and Veterans

LOOK: 100 years of American military history