From 2021 to 2022: How Much More Expensive Are Groceries In New Jersey?

Product shortages and more expensive prices: what could possibly go wrong?

If you have been feeling that there is less money to go around after taking care of your expenses, you would be right.

Economically, life in New Jersey has been tough.

I'm telling you something you already know.

The other day, I actually read that the average household is being forced to spend 25% of their total income on gasoline and food alone.

This lines up with some data unveiled by News12.com that states inflation has caused prices to sore to the highest they have been in 40 years.

Let that sink in.

But what is sucking up the MOST money these days?

In a recent piece published by News12.com, they revealed that the most expensive items these days are....*drum roll please*....our groceries.

It is not the best news because they are probably one of, if not the biggest necessity of all our expenses.

But just how much more of your income is the cost of food sucking up? We have the answer.

Before we get to the numbers themselves, I do have a small beacon of hope to share.

The demand at food banks has never been higher but luckily, there is some hope that something will soon be done to help offset these high prices.

It is called the Meat and Poultry Special Investigators Act which means officials are, “directing the Department of Agriculture to appoint a special investigator to strictly enforce price-fixing laws on the books for the meat packing industry.”

I want to remain hopeful but this wouldn't be the first time we were told help is on the way to have no one show up to follow through.

So without further ado, let's take a look at just how much more expensive common groceries have become:

I think the price increase for eggs is the most jaw dropping in my opinion.

A friend of mine who lives in Philly told me that she can't find a dozen eggs for cheaper than $10.00. TEN FREAKING DOLLARS....for eggs....

This is out of control.

Hopefully, the help that is said to be on the way shows up soon because I don't know how much longer this can go on for.

Good luck everyone.

For any money you have left, here is something that you might want to splurge on:

