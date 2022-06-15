UPDATE: According to NBCNewYork.com, Brick is the next Jersey Shore town having trouble controlling teenagers and 20-somethings.

As a result, Brick and Ocean City have now enacted a curfew for minors at 10:00 PM.

Things up and down the coast are apparently out of control.

Pop-up parties and teenagers wreaking havoc after hours are becoming the norm at the Jersey Shore and officials are doing all they can to put a stop to it.

Any suggestions?

Those youngins' have been at it again and New Jersey officials are not going to stand for it this Summer.

In 2020 and 2021, a curfew was implemented for minors in Toms River and other adjacent shore towns to control their destructive and chaotic behavior.

The number of complaints received at night skyrocketed because of it.

Well now after an influx of complaints during Memorial Day, this rule is returning in 2022 with some changes, according to News12.com.

As of Monday, June 13th, anyone 17 years old or younger cannot be anywhere outdoors between 11:00 PM and 5:00 AM unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

In year's past, this curfew was applied to Toms River and North Beach. In 2022, this curfew will now also be extended to Ortley Beach.

According to News12.com, anyone who chooses to break curfew. "could be charged with a disorderly person's offense and subject to penalties."

In other words, YOU'RE GROUNDED!

There are exceptions that come with this rule.

Minors can be out and about after 11:00 PM if:

1. There is a medical emergency

2. They are traveling to or from work.

3. They are traveling to or from religious or educational functions

4. They are traveling to and from a private gathering.

5. They are running a legitimate errand for a parent or guardian.

I remember thinking I was an adult at 17 years old but kids, you're not.

The only thing waiting for you after 11:00 PM is trouble.

And trouble has already occurred because this curfew only exists because of an increased number of complaints already happening in the area and the peak of Summer hasn't even arrived yet.

Did I go out as a teenager? Of course! But my Mom was EXTRA strict about my curfew.

"Home by 11:00 PM, Nicole. And no pulling on our street at 11:00 PM. Not parking in our driveway. Up here. In my room by 11:00 PM! Now go...."

There is a reason she was strict and I am glad she was.

It may not be today or tomorrow but you'll thank someone for these restrictions later.

Here is something you CAN do:

