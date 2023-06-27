Does Everyone Know About This Borgata Atlantic City Parking Hack?
Do you know the parking "trick" for Atlantic City?
Yes, some casinos do have "free parking", while others charge a fee. Occasionally, especially during major events and on holiday weekends, that fee goes up.
Did you know there's a way to park in the garage of your choice on the cheap?
It's the Borgata parking trick!
The Borgata charges just $5 to park in their outside "surface" lot. If not all the time, almost all the time. (I've never personally paid more than $5.)
The "trick" involves pulling into the Borgata lot, paying the $5, and asking for a receipt. In Atlantic City, you can use a parking receipt to park in another casino's lot once more, thru 6 am the next morning. This is an Atlantic City practice, that lets visitors visit two casinos in one day without paying two parking fees.
That's the trick. Don't want to pay a higher price to park in a boardwalk casino's garage? Hit the Borgata surface lot and you'll pay just $5.
Have you tried this before? I've done it numerous times and was never rejected.
Do you have any more Atlantic City money-saving "tricks"? Please let us know. Email joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.