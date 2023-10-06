Does Video Show Mountain Lion at New Jersey Resident&#8217;s Pond?

Does Video Show Mountain Lion at New Jersey Resident’s Pond?

Courtesy of T.N.

Are there mountain lions or cougars in New Jersey?

Officially, the state says "no", but New Jersey residents have been saying "yes."

Over the last couple of years, we've published numerous eyewitness accounts from all across the state. You can access a lot of these stories here.

Our latest encounter comes from Bridgewater.

T.N. has shared this video footage from his backyard pond.

In the first few seconds of the video, you see an ordinary housecat. In the second part of the video, a clip of what T.N. thinks is a mountain lion.

He says this is the first time he's seen this animal  - and it was only caught on video, he didn't see it. The video with the mountain lion - if that's what it is, is from October 2nd.

So what do you think? Mountain lion or not?

If you have an encounter to share - especially if you have photos or video - I'd love to hear from you. My email is joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

