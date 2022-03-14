Dolly Parton will not be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but not because she didn't get the votes.

While inductees aren't scheduled to be announced until spring, Parton has bowed out of the running, stating that she doesn't feel she's worthy.

"Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right," she says on social media.

"I really do not want votes to be split because of me," she adds.

The Country Music Hall of Fame singer was one of 17 nominees for the Class of 2022, alongside Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.

Voting has already begun.

"I do hope the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I'm ever worthy," she writes. "This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do."

Parton has been very busy in 2022. Last Monday she hosted and performed at the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas, and also released a book called Run, Rose, Run with author James Patterson. She also appeared in a Super Bowl ad in January, and later this week she'll give her first-ever SXSW performance.

To close her note, the 76-year-old singer reveals that her husband, Carl Dean, is a "total rock 'n' roll freak" who has always encouraged her to make a rock album.

"I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!" she says.

