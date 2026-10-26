South Jersey has plenty of reasons to love the Cape May Zoo, but its capybaras might be two of the cutest reasons of all! The zoo is celebrating a special birthday for two of its adorable residents, giving animal lovers another excuse to obsess over these famously chill creatures.

If your social media feed is full of cute animal videos, you already know capybaras have a way of stealing the spotlight. With the Cape May Zoo's growing capybara family, there's no shortage of reasons to smile.

Everyone Loves Cape May Zoo's Capybaras

Capybaras are the largest rodents in the world, but don't let that fact fool you. These animals are known for their social behavior, relaxed appearance and love of spending time around water.

The Cape May Zoo has several capybaras, including Marigold, Buttercup, Budette, Capychino and Goomba. The animals have become popular with visitors, and their growing family has brought even more attention to the zoo's capybara habitat.

Cape May Zoo's Capybara Family Keeps Growing

The zoo has welcomed multiple litters of capybara pups over the past year. Buttercup welcomed two pups in October 2025, followed by another pair in April 2026. Marigold also welcomed a litter of six pups in June 2026.

That's a whole lot of capybara cuteness for South Jersey animal lovers.

See The Capybaras at the Cape May County Zoo

Want to visit these adorable animals? The Cape May Zoo is located at 707 North Route 9 in Cape May Court House, and admission is free.

The capybaras may sometimes be off exhibit, so check the zoo's official website before planning your visit.

Happy birthday to these two cuties, Tulip and Sprout! South Jersey could always use a little more capybara content.

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly