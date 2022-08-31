New Jersey State Park Closed To The Public Because Of Animal Illness

As Summer winds down, I know everyone's goal is to spend as much time outside as possible.

I am trying to throw SO many tennis balls for my dog Carolina before the weather turns.

Before we now it, the weather forecast will include below freezing temperatures and snow storms.

If your outdoor plan was to hit up one of the New Jersey state parks, think again because your plans may have to change.

According to News12.com, Double Trouble State Park located in Bayville is currently closed to the public.

The reasoning behind the closure is due to, "the presence of sick wildlife."

Here is the catch, because there always is one.

Officials have not given any details on which animals are ill or any information regarding the disease the animal(s) have.

When information is withheld from the public, it makes me nervous because usually there is a reason we are not being told the whole story.

But for now, all we can do is just hope for the best.

All we know is that the park will remain closed until, "the animal in question can get trapped," according to News12.com.

Double Trouble State Park's official address is 581 Pinewald Keswick Road in Bayville. Their phone number for questions or concerns is (732) 341-6662.

Once there is an update on Double Trouble State Park, I will be the first to let you know.

While we wait for this state park to reopen, here are some other New Jersey attractions to see:

