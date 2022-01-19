Dustin Lynch wasn't kidding when he said fans wouldn't have to wait long for his next studio album. The "Thinking 'Bout You" singer just revealed that Blue in the Sky will be available in February.

The album will drop on Feb. 11, per a tweet that also revealed the album's cover and tracklist. Lynch's chart-topping hit with MacKenzie Porter is among three collaborations, all of which were leaked in 2021. "Tequila on a Boat" with Chris Lane and "Huntin' Land" with Riley Green made the cut, as did nine others fans haven't heard yet.

Get our free mobile app

Talking to Taste of Country Nights in December of 2021, Lynch revealed that his fifth studio album was finished and delivered to his record label. It's the follow-up to Tullahoma, released in January of 2020. That album included a pair of No. 1 hits and another that cracked the Billboard Country Airplay Top 5.

Zach Crowell produced Lynch's Blue in the Sky Album. In the summer of 2021, Lynch shared two additional songs that ultimately found their way to the 12-song collection. The mid-tempo, fiddle-led love story "Pasadena" and acoustic ballad "Not Every Cowboy" were released to digital streaming platforms in July.

Dustin Lynch, Blue In the Sky Track List:

1. "Party Mode"

2. "Thinking 'Bout You" (Feat. MacKenzie Porter)

3. "Stars Like Confetti"

4. "Somethin' That Makes You Smile"

5. "Break It on a Beach"

6. "Tequila on a Boat" (Feat. Chris Lane)

7. "Tennessee Trouble"

8. "Summer Never Ended"

9. "Back Road TN"

10. "Huntin' Land" (Feat. Riley Green)

11. "Pasadena"

12. "Not Every Cowboy"

Watch: Dustin Lynch Pulls a 17-Year-Old On Stage and She Stuns Him!

PICTURES: See Inside Miranda Lambert's Rural Tennessee Estate Miranda Lambert paid $3.4 million in 2016 for her rural estate an hour south of Nashville, which comprises 400 acres of lush green farmland. The property includes rolling hills, rustic living spaces and an enormous horse barn, as well as three residences, a lake with a boathouse and a six-bay garage. There are 75 acres of fenced-in pastureland, as well as lighted walking trails that wind through the woods leading to a pavilion, with seating for 60 for private concerts.