The Eagles have added to their pass rush on Monday adding free agent edge rusher Haason Reddick, formally of the Carolina Panthers.

He gets a a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million of guaranteed money with a max value of $49.5 million per Mike Garafolo from the NFL Network.

He has been one of the top five leaders in sacks in the NFL over the past two seasons, notching 23.5 sacks. The Camden, NJ native who played high school football at Haddon Heights and his college ball at Temple, was the No. 13 overall pick in 2017 draft.

He announced on social media he was coming home.

The 27-year old signed a one-year deal with Carolina last season and recorded 11 sacks for the Panthers after getting 12.5 the year before in Arizona, adding to an Eagles pass rush that was second-to-last in sacks last season.

Now he joins Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham on the Eagles defensive front and adds to a position that was a clear need and could be added to on draft night.