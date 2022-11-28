Former Temple football and Carolina Panthers head football coach Matt Rhule spent some time in Cape May over the Thanksgiving holiday to ponder his next coaching job.

It appears he has made a decision.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the 47-year-old Rhule will be roaming the sidelines at Nebraska next season.

Rhule makes the decision to return to the college game, where he was a rising star at Temple and Baylor, after three straight losing seasons and an 11-26 overall with the Panthers.

"It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska Football program," Rhule said in a press release. "When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska is right at the top of the list. The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field. My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family, and we can't wait to get started."

At Nebraska, he will take over a severely underperforming program, that fired former Huskers quarterback Scott Frost earlier this season.

Nebraska is 4-8 this season and hasn't had a winning record since Mike Reilly went 9-4 in 2016.

The school has a rich tradition that alumni and fans hope Rhule can recapture. The Cornhuskers rank Top 10 in all-time victories among FBS teams and have 46 conference championships and five national championships.

In the college game, Rhule was 28-23 in four seasons at Temple then built Baylor into a Big 12 power that ended with an 11-1 season and a Sugar Bowl appearance.

Now he will look to again rebuild a struggling program and build them back to respectability.