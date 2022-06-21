Egg Harbor City NJ Man, 26, Busted on Child Porn Charges

An Egg Harbor City man has been charged with three charges relating to the possession and distribution of child abuse images on social media.

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office says Patrick W. Daly, 26, has been arrested and is being held in the Atlantic County Jail. They report the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a number of referrals about inappropriate postings on the social media KIK.

"A subsequent investigation led Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Detectives to identify Daly and locate more than 1000 images and videos of child sexual exploitation in his possession. He was served with three (3) 2nd-degree charges surrounding the possession and distribution of child abuse images via a social messaging service."

A reminder that all those accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Prosecutor's Office says it was assisted by the Galloway Township Police Department and the Ocean City Police Department.

If you have details of a serious crime, you're urged to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7900 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html. Your tip can be made anonymously. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or go to the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/News Release.

