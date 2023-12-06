Wildwood Stabbing Leads to Attempted Murder Charge Against Local Man

A 25-year-old man sustained multiple injuries after being stabbed in Wildwood early Sunday Morning



Wildwood Police say a local man has been arrested and charged with the crime.

Get our free mobile app

Emergency lights at night Alex_Schmidt loading...

The stabbing happened in Wildwood residence early Sunday morning

Wildwood Police say they were called to a home at 1:48 am Sunday on Andrews Avenue for the report of a stabbing.

Once police arrived on the scene, they identified and arrested a suspect in the stabbing, Juan Vidal-Salinas, 30 of Wildwood. Police say that Vidal-Salinas failed to comply with their instructions, and was "quickly taken into custody."

Vidal-Salinas was searched and was found to have a bloody, folding knife.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The victim was discovered in the same building

Once police had Vidal-Salinas in custody, they found the stabbing victim - a 25-year-old man in the same building. Police say he had several stab wounds to his face, head, neck, and body.

He was transported to the trauma center at Atlantic City Medical Center with serious injuries. At least check he was listed in stable condition.

87349997 Fuse loading...

Juan Vidal-Salinas was charged with multiple crimes

Vidal-Salinas is being held in the Cape May County Jail. According to police, he faces the following charges:

1st degree Criminal Attempted – Murder

2nd degree Aggravated Assault

3rd degree Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose

4th degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

4th degree Obstruction

The incident remains under investigation.

SOURCE: Wildwood Police Department.

Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll