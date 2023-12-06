Wildwood Stabbing Leads to Attempted Murder Charge Against Local Man
A 25-year-old man sustained multiple injuries after being stabbed in Wildwood early Sunday Morning
Wildwood Police say a local man has been arrested and charged with the crime.
The stabbing happened in Wildwood residence early Sunday morning
Wildwood Police say they were called to a home at 1:48 am Sunday on Andrews Avenue for the report of a stabbing.
Once police arrived on the scene, they identified and arrested a suspect in the stabbing, Juan Vidal-Salinas, 30 of Wildwood. Police say that Vidal-Salinas failed to comply with their instructions, and was "quickly taken into custody."
Vidal-Salinas was searched and was found to have a bloody, folding knife.
The victim was discovered in the same building
Once police had Vidal-Salinas in custody, they found the stabbing victim - a 25-year-old man in the same building. Police say he had several stab wounds to his face, head, neck, and body.
He was transported to the trauma center at Atlantic City Medical Center with serious injuries. At least check he was listed in stable condition.
Juan Vidal-Salinas was charged with multiple crimes
Vidal-Salinas is being held in the Cape May County Jail. According to police, he faces the following charges:
- 1st degree Criminal Attempted – Murder
- 2nd degree Aggravated Assault
- 3rd degree Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose
- 4th degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon
- 4th degree Obstruction
The incident remains under investigation.
SOURCE: Wildwood Police Department.
