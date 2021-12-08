The new bar and grill in one of Egg Harbor City's most historic buildings has announced a grand opening date.

As promised when I first brought up the new Firehouse Bar & Grill at 105 Philadephia Avenue last month, a December opening was planned and now the date is known.

The Firehouse Bar & Grill will officially open at 5 pm on Wednesday, Dec 15.

Not much else is known yet about the plan for the restaurant's menu, but the space is special.

Of course, the Leatherhead Pub, run by well-known South Jersey chef Lisa Savage, was the previous establishment in the firehouse building.

When Savage opened Leatherhead Pub in 2016, she told the Press of Atlantic City that she instantly knew she wanted to create a restaurant in the firehouse.

“I fell in love with this building as soon as I saw it. Even though it didn’t look anything like it does now, I knew exactly how I wanted it to look. “

Although Leatherhead Pub won critical acclaim and was well-received by the Egg Harbor City community, it closed in August 2020

Anyone who tried Leatherhead Pub will remember what a beautiful space the firehouse building is, with its large, rounded windows and the original wainscoting, wooden interior and tin ceiling all still intact.

The Firehouse was constructed in 1918 when it was decided to merge the city's three fire companies and a new building was needed to house the foreman's horsedrawn apparatus and hand pumpers.

On Wed, Dec 15, we will find out about how the firehouse's latest occupant, The Firehouse Bar & Grill, fares in the historic location.

