Egg Harbor Township Native Impresses in Phillies Spring Training Debut

Egg Harbor Township native Mike Adams got his first work with the Phillies in Spring Training on Thursday and took full advantage of the 1/3 of an inning he was given.

Get our free mobile app

The 27-year old came in relief and struck out the only batter he faced with a 96 MPH fastball on the outside part of the plate.

While Adams is considered a long shot to make the major league roster, if he continues to record outs in Grapefruit League play, he could get a look somewhere down the road this season when an opportunity comes up.

The Phillies have tried to improve their leaky bullpen this offseason, but by no means have fixed it completely, meaning they may have to give Adams an opportunity if he keeps impressing.

It's been quite the journey for Adams, who started his baseball journey at Holy Spirit high school in Absecon, then Wagner College, the Can-Am League, and the Margate Hurricanes of the Atlantic Country Baseball League.

He opened up the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville, a facility to help young players work on their craft.

He taught himself better mechanics and caught the eyes of scouts with his elevated velocity and pitched in the Phillies system in 2021, reaching Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

On Thursday he was pitching in Bradenton, Fl for the Phillies in a Spring Training game.

We're rooting for the journey to continue.