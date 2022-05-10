Former Holy Spirit high school pitcher and Egg Harbor Township resident Mike Adams is one-step away from the majors.

The right-handed pitcher was promoted on Thursday to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after pitching in seven games for Double-A Reading. Adams was with the Phillies in Spring Training, appearing in two games, pitching 1.1 innings with the Phillies.

He appeared in 30 games for Lehigh Valley in 2021, going 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA for the Iron Pigs after starting the year with the Jersey Shore Blue Claws.

So far in 2022, the 27-year old 2-0 with a 9.49 ERA in 12.1 innings.

Get our free mobile app

It's been quite the journey for Adams, who started his baseball journey in Absecon at Holy Spirit high school and then Wagner College. After college, Adams pitching professionally in the Can-Am Independent League, and then came home to pitch for the Margate Hurricanes of the Atlantic Country Baseball League.

He opened up the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville, a facility to help young players work on their craft and taught himself better mechanics, which caught the eyes of scouts. His new mechanics helped to elevate his velocity, which got him a contract with the Phillies.

Now, he's one-step away from Philadelphia.