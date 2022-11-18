Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look For Two Men in Hoodies

Officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are interested in finding out the identities of two men.

Both are wanted "in reference to ongoing investigations."

Egg Harbor Township Police Department Egg Harbor Township Police Department loading...

Egg Harbor Township Police Department Egg Harbor Township Police Department loading...

Get our free mobile app

We'll point out that both men were caught on camera wearing hooded sweatshirts, or "hoodies."

If you can identify either of these individuals, you're urged to contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to cid@ehtpd.com.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Hiking New Jersey: Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Take a look at another fantastic place to hike here in the Garden State.