Egg Harbor Township Police Looking for Man and Woman in Hats
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying two people captured on video surveillance.
Police say they are looking to identify the two " in reference to an ongoing investigation." It's not known if the two people know each other - or even if their photos were captured in the same business.
If you can help the police with identification, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to:cid@ehtpd.com.
Get our free mobile app
SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
Hiking New Jersey: Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve
Take a look at another fantastic place to hike here in the Garden State.
Remember Tunnels Of Fun in Egg Harbor Township? One Of The BEST Places To Have A Kid's Bday Party
Check out these epic throwback pictures from birthday parties at Tunnels of Fun in Egg Harbor Township