Egg Harbor Township Police Looking for Man and Woman in Hats

Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying two people captured on video surveillance.

Police say they are looking to identify the two " in reference to an ongoing investigation." It's not known if the two people know each other - or even if their photos were captured in the same business.

Egg Harbor Township Police Department Egg Harbor Township Police Department loading...

If you can help the police with identification, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to:cid@ehtpd.com.

Egg Harbor Township Police Department Egg Harbor Township Police Department loading...

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

