Egg Harbor Township Police Looking For Man in Blue

Egg Harbor Township Police Looking For Man in Blue

Facebook - Egg Harbor Township Police Department

Egg Harbor Township Police are on the lookout for a color-coordinated man: they say they'd like to identify him "in reference to an ongoing investigation."

The man is seen in the surveillance photo wearing a dark blue colored hat and shirt or jacket. He's also seen wearing a face mask, although it's pulled down from his covering his face.

(Police aren't saying he did anything wrong - but, if he did, you'd hope he'd have enough sense to use the mask to cover up part of his face and maybe conceal his identity.)

Get our free mobile app

EHT Police aren't saying where the photo or video was taken.

If you can help identify the man, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to  cid@ehtpd.com. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can make a report thru this link.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Ten Chain Restaurants Atlantic County Needs

We can dream, can't we?

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: Egg Harbor Township, EHT, Police, Suspect
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3