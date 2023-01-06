Egg Harbor Township Police Looking For Man in Blue

Egg Harbor Township Police are on the lookout for a color-coordinated man: they say they'd like to identify him "in reference to an ongoing investigation."

The man is seen in the surveillance photo wearing a dark blue colored hat and shirt or jacket. He's also seen wearing a face mask, although it's pulled down from his covering his face.

(Police aren't saying he did anything wrong - but, if he did, you'd hope he'd have enough sense to use the mask to cover up part of his face and maybe conceal his identity.)

Get our free mobile app

EHT Police aren't saying where the photo or video was taken.

If you can help identify the man, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to cid@ehtpd.com. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can make a report thru this link.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Ten Chain Restaurants Atlantic County Needs We can dream, can't we?